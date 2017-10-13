Bob Corker sees no need to back off.

Good.

The Tennessee senator has accused President Trump of publicly “castrating” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Said Corker:

“You cannot publicly castrate your own secretary of state without giving yourself that binary choice,” Corker told the Post. “The tweets — yes, you raise tension in the region [and] it’s very irresponsible. But it’s the first part that I am most exercised about.”

The “binary choices” he’s referring are either going to war with nations like Iran and North Korea, or allowing them to realize their nuclear ambitions.

Corker went on to suggest that Tillerson was doing a great job, diplomatically, with China, which would help the U.S. in its efforts, but that Trump, with his tweeting and other unhinged behaviors was damaging Tillerson’s work.

“When you jack the legs out from under your chief diplomat, you cause all that to fall apart,” Corker told the Post. “Us working with [Beijing] effectively is the key to not getting to a binary choice. When you publicly castrate your secretary of state, you take that off the table.”

Corker plans to retire in 2018, so he has the freedom to say whatever is on his mind without weighing the fallout to his career.

The senator has suggested that Trump has the U.S. on the path to World War III.

Trump took to Twitter to rage against Corker, saying Corker had begged him for an endorsement and was retiring because he “didn’t have the guts” to run for reelection.

Corker, hilariously, fired back that the White House had become an “adult day care.”

Corker’s free talk holds an odd air of legitimacy, when you consider all the stories coming out of an angry, raging Trump, stomping around the White House, fuming at every unflattering news report, screaming that he hates everybody, etc…

I’m sure if more were planning to retire, more would be speaking out.