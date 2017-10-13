President Trump announced on Friday that he’ll decertify the horrid Iran nuclear deal, put into place by former horrid President Barrack Obama.

No, he’s not ending the agreement, which would be so much better, but he’s giving Congress 60 days to crackdown on Tehran.

Said Trump:

“We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout,” Mr. Trump said. “Iran is not living up to the spirit of the deal.”

Calling it a “long overdue step,” the president also said he would be instructing the Treasury Department to sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps over its support of terrorism in the Middle East.

“History has shown the longer we ignore a threat, the more dangerous that threat becomes,” the president said.

Yeah, he’s not wrong.

“As we have seen in North Korea, the longer we ignore a threat, the worse that threat becomes,” he said. His action will have no immediate impact on the six-nation agreement that calls for Iran to submit to international nuclear inspectors in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions. “This is purely an internal domestic decision,” said Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson. “He’s saying we’ll try,” Mr. Tillerson said.

The new strategy seeks to neutralize the threat Iran presents in the region, by destabilizing their ability to fund and work with terrorists.

“We will revitalize our traditional alliances and regional partnerships as bulwarks against Iranian subversion and restore a more stable balance of power in the region,” stated a fact sheet from the administration. “We will work to deny the Iranian regime – and especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – funding for its malign activities, and oppose IRGC activities that extort the wealth of the Iranian people. We will counter threats to the United States and our allies from ballistic missiles and other asymmetric weapons.”

It’s not the full rejection of the deal that many wanted, but it’s a start.