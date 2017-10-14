The profane and obscene eating the profane and obscene.

Hustler magazine, one of the few publications I’m sure our current adulterer-in-chief likely approves of, has decided to ooze out of the open sewer that makes up its home and become politically “woke.”

Larry Flynt, the repugnant smut-peddler, is offering a $10 million reward for any information that leads to the impeachment of President Trump.

Liz Claman, a Fox News Business anchor tweeted out a full page Washington Post ad, detailing the reward offer. Flynt later retweeted the image, so you know he’s not hiding from it.

Calling Trump “illegitimate” and attacking the electoral college along the way, Flynt goes into the reasons he feels impeachment is a necessity.

Listed reasons include his firing of FBI Director James Comey, withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement, and his response to the Charlottesville violence.

While the investigation of his firing of Comey looks at the potential for obstruction charges, and the Charlottesville reaction was just wrong, the rest is just liberal bellyaching, and I’m pretty sure not an impeachable offense.

Said Flynt:

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” Flynt writes in the ad. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate.” Flynt writes that impeachment would require “unimpeachable evidence” and said that’s why he is offering a $10 million reward. “We need to flush everything out into the open,” Flynt wrote.

I wonder how much reward money Flynt has ever paid out? It would seem that this is all an attempt to draw attention to himself, to be honest.

There’s no question that print pornography has seen a dip in popularity, with the introduction of online pornography.

This is also not the first time he’s pulled this stunt.

In October of 2016 he offered $1 million for sexually explicit dirt on Trump. That came in the form of an Access Hollywood recording, where Trump is heard bragging to host Billy Bush that his celebrity allowed him to grab women by the p***y.

The voters didn’t care, because we’re living in a time of cultural, moral decay – decay that Flynt relies on for his bread and butter, by the way.

In 2012 he offered $1 million for Mitt Romney’s tax returns and other financial information.

As far back as President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial, Flynt has been offering rewards for dirt on politicians.

It’s a cynical ploy, and one of self-preservation, as much as anything else.

While he’s upped the ante, this effort will prove as empty and fruitless as his other reward offers.