Steve Bannon Makes Bold Claim About Trump’s Future at Values Voter Summit (VIDEO)

While Steve Bannon was making a mockery of the intended purpose of the Values Voter Summit, merely by his presence on Saturday, he also spewed a lot of ridiculous, high rhetoric, to get the rubes going.

Bannon took his war declarations to the “values” voters and slung his barbs directly at Republicans – not Democrats, who as part of their platform stand against the sanctity of life, traditional marriage, and religious freedom – but Republicans.

In his speech Saturday, Bannon also committed that he would “get to the progressive Democrats,” but said that “right now it’s a season of war against the GOP establishment.”

Unless he’s willing to fight more for the sanctity of life, traditional marriage, and religious freedom, he really had no business being at the Values Voter Summit.

Nope. That’s not what he’s trying to do, at all.

I’ll ask again, as I did earlier: Why was this reprobate given a forum?

Besides stating his desire to weaken the majority Republicans have on the House and Senate, the Breitbart CEO and eater of small rodents also made a bold prediction.

“The populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that’s going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory, that drove Judge [Roy] Moore to victory, that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018, and I hate to break it Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair, but yes, President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he’s going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020,” Bannon said during a speech at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

He’s doing his mea culpa for the leak to Vanity Fair that said he’d predicted to friends that there was only a 30 percent chance of Trump making it his full term, and that he’d probably be taken out by the 25th Amendment.

Of course, Trump has no idea what the 25th Amendment is about.

For that matter, he’s really vague on the 1st Amendment, as well.

The idea that Trump will come out of this first term with 400 electoral votes in a run at a second term isn’t realistic, by any stretch. It won’t be a Hillary Clinton he faces in 2020.

Meanwhile, those “values” voters who were greeting Steve Bannon as a conquering hero would do well to remember the lesson of Matthew 5:13 NLT – “”You are the salt of the earth. But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless.”

They’re losing their flavor.