For as vile as Harvey Weinstein’s acts are, if you’re outraged by him, Anthony Weiner, or Bill Clinton, but think Donald Trump is the salt of the earth, then you’re a hypocrite.

In other words, just because he got elected, it doesn’t mean they went away.

Before the 2016 election, a host of women came out of the woodworks to point out that then-candidate Trump was just a nasty, old lecher.

One of those women was Summer Zervos, a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Zevros accused Trump of groping her in 2007 and now she has subpoenaed his campaign to acquire any documents that relate to other women claiming Trump touched them inappropriately.

The actual subpoena was filed in March, but it’s just being made public.

From The Hill:

Her subpoena requests “all documents concerning any accusations that were made during Donald J. Trump’s election campaign for president, that he subjected any woman to unwanted sexual touching and/or sexually inappropriate behavior.”

After the filthy Access Hollywood recording came to light in October 2016, where Trump claimed his fame gave him license to commit acts of sexual assault against women, Zervos and 10 other women came forward to claim that Trump wasn’t just bragging, but that, in fact, he was every bit the pig he made himself out to be.

Trump went on to claim the women were lying, and in a North Carolina rally said they were too ugly for him to rape.

Nope. Not a misogynistic pile of pig vomit, at all.

Zevros filed a defamation lawsuit in January, shortly before President Porky Trump was inaugurated.

“On Nov. 11, 2016, I called on Mr. Trump to retract his statements about me calling me a liar. I also called upon him to state that what I said about his behavior toward me was true,” Zervos said at a press conference at the time. “More than two months have gone by and he has not issued that retraction. I wanted to give Mr. Trump the opportunity to retract his false statements about me and the other women who came forward.”

Except Trump doesn’t feel he’s done anything wrong. He’s really, really rich, remember? And famous, so it’s his right to devalue people, as he sees fit.

Trump’s lawyers filed to have the lawsuit dismissed in July, claiming a Supreme Court decision that said presidents could be sued while in office didn’t apply to Zevros’ suit, since it wasn’t a federal lawsuit.

Apparently, it hasn’t been dismissed, and it’s rolling forward.

Now, I’ll admit that some of those stories from a year ago seemed a bit sketchy and opportunistic. However, based on the words that came from Trump, himself, in that Access Hollywood recording, as well as numerous appearances on Howard Stern’s show through the years, you’d have to be in willful denial to not see that it would be very much in line with who he is to do these sorts of things.