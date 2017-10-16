I’m not going to play the guessing game, here. It could be any of the current GOP lawmakers, or it could be a bluff.

I’m talking about a Sunday claim by Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who said there was at least one Republican considering articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“I have one Republican that has said he is looking at it, he’s considering it,” Cohen said on “MSNBC Live with Alex Witt.” “I have other Republicans, just like Sen. Bob Corker suggested, who have told me on a constant basis that they know this man is not balanced, he is not capable of continuing to lead us.”

Well, maybe he is. Maybe he isn’t (imbalanced, that is).

Indeed, as I brought you on Sunday, over 100 psychologists and other mental health professionals marched through New York to call for Trump’s removal, based on the 25th Amendment, claiming Trump to be a malignant narcissist, hence, a dangerous man.

Cohen goes on to suggest that his Republican colleagues, even if they don’t specifically say the word, “impeach,” you can see it in their expressions and hear it in their words that they’d like to see Trump gone.

“But, the Republican base is still supportive of Trump. That’s who’s strong in their primaries, and politically, they can’t come out and say it,” Cohen told host Alex Witt.

Trump’s base, for most part, know very little about government and don’t care as much about good governance as they do about their destructive rage and internet memes.

In August, Cohen first announced he’d be introducing articles of impeachment against Trump, based on his comments after the Charlottesville tragedy.

“Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the President said ‘there were very fine people on both sides.’ There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen,” Cohen said in a statement at the time. “President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership.”

Cohen isn’t the only Democrat to bring articles of impeachment forward against Trump.

Representative Al Green (Texas) brought articles of impeachment to the floor last week, stating that Trump was causing immediate injury to the United States by fueling an alt-right “hate machine.”

If I were in the Church of Whataboutism, I’d mention 8 years of a Democrat president who widened the racial divide and stirred up racial unrest, pushing an “us versus them” ideology that has resulted in riots, damaged property, fractured national discourse, and the lives of police officers around the country.

So far, Cohen and Green are minority voices, even in their own party, as most Democrats and Democrat leadership have not been willing to go there.

Yet.

If they were to unify and call for Trump’s impeachment, they’d still have to get it past the Republicans who hold the majority in both Houses, and just the one that Cohen says is considering it is unlikely to stand apart from his cohorts.