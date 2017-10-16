Just STOP!

After The Narcissist-in-Chief casually lied claimed that only he was compassionate enough to contact the families of soldiers killed in action, social media went nuts, with people calling him out for his ridiculous lie fabrication falsehood statement.

As I mentioned earlier, the problem began when Trump was questioned about why he’d ignored 4 dead U.S. soldiers killed in Niger a week ago.

Trump chose to fall back on the main tenet of his new, Branch Trumpidian religion, whataboutism. As in, “Yeah, but what about Obama? He didn’t call anybody when soldiers were killed!”

It wasn’t just Obama. He said no president before him called or reached out to the families.

“I felt very, very badly about that. I always feel badly. It’s the toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed. It’s a very difficult thing,” Trump told reporters Monday. “It gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, it’s a very tough day and for me that’s by far the toughest. The traditional way if you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls. A lot of them didn’t make calls.” Trump said he had been informed Obama “didn’t often” call families and said former presidents wrote letters.

So he just heard it from somebody.

Source?

Yeah, I know. Sources are required when it’s somebody talking about Trump, but Trump can pull anything out of his butt he wants and the faithful will take it as gospel, no questions asked.

And the source was probably InfoWars or Gateway Pundit.

You’d think he’d want to just let this blow over, but nope. That’s not the Trumpidian way. He sent out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders to double down on the idiocy.

JUST IN: @PressSec responds to criticism of Trump's comments about past presidents' lack of calls to families of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/ghnBbLjhK1 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 16, 2017

Yeah. It’s that word “each.”

First of all, that wasn’t what Trump originally stated. He said other presidents didn’t call. He didn’t put that qualifier in that no other president had called each family of each fallen soldier.

Second of all, she seems to be saying that he, unlike others, calls each and every one.

We know this is a lie. It’s just a lie, and a lie he won’t let go.

I know this caused the faithful to want to tear at their skin, but I’m going there, again.

I have to. It really seems to apply.

Just think about it.