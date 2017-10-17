The war of words between President Trump and Senator John McCain rolls on.

I’d say it began when candidate Trump hit at McCain during the primaries, suggesting McCain was a “hero” only because he was captured, and that he preferred those who didn’t get captured.

It’s been a back and forth ride, since then. Last night, however, Senator McCain gave a speech that some felt was a not-so-thinly-veiled swipe at Trump.

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain ‘the last best hope of Earth’ for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history,” McCain said at the National Constitution Center, where he was awarded the Liberty Medal.

It certainly sounds like Trump.

The president, thin-skinned and intensely sensitive to even the slightest perceived criticism, fired back in a radio broadcast earlier today.

“People have to careful, because at some point I fight back,” Trump told WMAL radio host Chris Plante. “I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

Seriously, seek help.

I am about 99.9 percent positive that McCain was casting some indirect shade your way, but I am 100 percent sure that it does not serve you or your efforts to make a big deal out of it, Mr. President.

But, as we’ve seen time and again, Trump is a child on the playground. He’s incapable of letting anything go, or responding with some measure of self-control. It’s always a threat, with him.

For those who are miffed at the psychologists who marched in New York this past weekend, claiming Trump displayed the characteristics of a malignant narcissists, and therefore, was a dangerous man, it’s becoming harder and harder to hear your protestations.

McCain, whose politics make me retch, knows what he’s facing now is much worse than a squealing man-baby, and responded, no doubt with that in mind.

In response to Trump's threat, McCain had this blunt response: "I’ve faced far greater challenges than this" https://t.co/nFo24e0dDe — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) October 17, 2017

He has. And he is.

Trump needs to grow up.