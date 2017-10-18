In recent days, news of a massive bribery scandal, involving the Clintons, the Obama White House, and Russia has emerged.

The latest involves a U.S. businessman, working undercover for the FBI, who was prevented from disclosing what he knew to U.S. lawmakers.

According to a new report at The Hill, he wasn’t just prevented from telling what he knew about the Russian nuclear industry’s efforts to influence the Obama administration, as well as the Clintons. He was threatened with jail time if he talked, by Obama’s Department of Justice.

The important thing for Obama’s DOJ, apparently, was getting guns into the hands of the violent Mexican cartel and making sure young girls were forced to shower next to horny teenaged boys in school locker rooms in North Carolina.

Attorney Victoria Toensing, a former Reagan Justice Department official and former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday she is working with members of Congress to see if they can get the Trump Justice Department or the FBI to free her client to talk to lawmakers. “All of the information about this corruption has not come out,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “And so my client, the same part of my client that made him go into the FBI in the first place, says, ‘This is wrong. What should I do about it?’”

Supposedly, the witness kept memos of his efforts to recover stolen money, and the threats against him by Obama’s dirty DOJ. He claims to have knowledge of a lot of bribery going on between Russia and U.S. government officials, but that a non-disclosure agreement with the FBI has tied his hands.

Federal court records from 2014 and 2015 show that a wide-ranging FBI probe into Russian nuclear industry corruption was facilitated by an unnamed American consultant who worked for the Moscow-based nuclear energy giant Rosatom’s Tenex subsidiary on a multiyear campaign to grow Moscow’s uranium business inside the United States. Those efforts included winning U.S. approval of Rosatom’s controversial purchase of Canada-based Uranium One’s American uranium assets, securing new approvals to sell new commercial uranium to the federally backed United States Enrichment Corporation and winning billions in new U.S. utility contracts for Russian nuclear fuel.

“I’ll have more flexibility after the election.”

It sounds like our own government has worked against our national best interest, in an effort to enrich themselves.

The informant’s work required for him to make kickback payments to Russians, with the approval of the FBI, and he gathered information based on that. When the Russians asked him to engage in illegal activities in 2009, records show he immediately contacted the FBI.

Sources told The Hill the informant’s work was crucial to the government’s ability to crack a multimillion dollar racketeering scheme by Russian nuclear officials on U.S. soil that involved bribery, kickbacks, money laundering and extortion. In the end, the main Russian executive sent to America to expand Vladimir Putin’s nuclear business, an executive of an American trucking firm and a Russian financier from New Jersey pled guilty to various crimes in a case that started in 2009 and ended in late 2015. Toensing added her client has had contact from multiple congressional committees seeking information about what he witnessed inside the Russian nuclear industry and has been unable to provide that information because of the NDA. “He can’t disclose anything that he came upon in the course of his work,” she said.

And have we adequately expressed over the years how utterly filthy Hillary Clinton is? Combine her with the wretched slug that occupied the White House from January 2009 to January 2017, thanks to a morally bankrupt nation, and we get scandals like this.

Not even a smidgen, eh?

The Russian executives that the witness was dealing with gave him details about how they worked the 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal with the Obama administration, sending millions in Russian nuclear funds to Bill Clinton’s foundation, through another source.

Hillary Clinton was serving as Secretary of State, at that time.

Probably no tie-in there, at all, right?

Federal law requires officials such as then-Secretary Clinton to avoid both conflicts of interest and the appearance of conflicts when it comes to the business and financial interests of his or her spouse. Clinton signed a special agreement when she became secretary to disclose her husband’s charitable donations to the State Department to avoid any such conflicts. Both Clintons have repeatedly insisted no donations raised by the foundation ever influenced her decisions.

Which means they absolutely did.

Toensing goes on to say that FBI agents working directly with her client suggested that there was “political pressure” involved with the DOJ probe of the case, and that specific evidence available would have blocked the Uranium One deal, had the details been made public. This was something they didn’t want out before the 2016 election.

“There was corruption going on and it was never brought forward. And in fact, the sale of the uranium went on despite the government knowing about all of this corruption. So, he’s coming forward. He wants the right thing to be done, but he cannot do it unless he is released from the NDA,” she added.

So release him. Now.

And for the inevitable comments about Trump’s own alleged involvement with Russians, spare me. The ones ready to believe this story, but unwilling to show concern about what has come out about Russian involvement in the Trump campaign are either naïve or so partisan that they’ve lost all ability to think rationally.

If nothing, this proves just how invested Russia is in what goes on within our government, and none of it is for our good.

Sadly, partisan politics and dereliction of the American voters to be informed and moral in their choices for representation has fattened us up, just for the kind of international slaughter the Russian government is eyeing us for.