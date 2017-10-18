He’s the ONLY one, folks. The ONLY president to call EACH and EVERY ONE of the families of fallen U.S. soldiers.

That, and TRADITIONALLY (or as traditionally as can be crafted in 9 months of a first term – maybe 4 months, if you subtract the weekends golfing at one of his lavish resorts) they get a call AND a letter of condolence!

This is what Trump and his obedient lackeys have been pushing, ever since Monday, when the president was questioned about his nonexistent response to four U.S. Green Berets killed in an ISIS-linked ambush in Niger.

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” – John 8:44 NIV

Harsh, but accurate.

Nearly 2 weeks have passed since 4 of our own perished in a foreign land, and the Commander-in-Chief has occupied his time with golfing, attacking political opponents, and whipping up outrage over the antics of sports teams.

When he did address the deceased, it was because he was pressed on it. What’s more, he couldn’t just say he intended to contact their families. He had to make sure everyone knew that he was the biggest, best, most compassionate of any president we’ve ever had. He had to attack the efforts of his predecessors.

Just saying…

Individuals with malignant narcissistic personality disorder (MNPD) will also demonstrate feelings of grandiosity, or exaggerated feelings of superiority; paranoia, or the belief that people are out to get him or her; and sadism, or the need to hurt and humiliate others. So, as you can see, MNPD includes all of the symptoms of NPD, but in more extreme forms.

He’s called every family, and according to Trump’s own words, sometimes it’s 4 or 5 families a day.

Sometimes.

According to an Associated Press story today, he’s missed a few.

After her Army son died in an armored vehicle rollover in Syria in May, Sheila Murphy says, she got no call or letter from President Donald Trump, even as she waited months for his condolences, wrote to him to say “some days I don’t want to live,” and still heard nothing. In contrast, Trump called to comfort Eddie and Aldene Lee about 10 days after their Army son was killed in an explosion while on patrol in Iraq in April. “Lovely young man,” Trump said, according to Aldene. She thought that was a beautiful word to hear about her boy, “lovely.”

That’s great for the Lees, but Ms. Murphy reached out to him, herself, and she’s been ignored.

So much for his claim of “each family.”

But The Associated Press found relatives of two soldiers who died overseas during Trump’s presidency who said they never received a call or a letter from him, as well as relatives of a third who did not get a call. And proof is plentiful that Barack Obama and George W. Bush — saddled with far more combat casualties than the roughly two dozen so far under Trump, took painstaking steps to write, call or meet bereaved military families.

In fact, former President Bush’s efforts on behalf of our military and their families has extended long past his time in office, as he remains engaged in honoring them to this day.

Neither the delay in acknowledging their sacrifice, nor the method of acknowledgment should be as big of an issue as it has turned into. Trump exacerbated the situation by making it a political contest, saying, then continuing to insist that he was the best, most compassionate POTUS ever.

It’s his dogged pursuit of grandeur he is not due that has blown this issue up.

He proves over and over that he’s not the “man of the people” his loyalists want us to believe. He’s a desperately disturbed individual who got into the presidency as a way to elevate himself and his brand over an adoring, morally flexible base.

God have mercy on us all.