New Poll: What Will Be Trump’s Presidential Legacy?

It’s still early, but a large number of Americans are already calling it: Donald Trump will go down as one of the worst presidents in our history.

A new Marist Poll reveals the negative outlook harbored towards a Trump presidency.

According to the poll, 42 percent of respondents said that Trump will leave behind a legacy of suckage.

Let’s face it – he’s off to a good start.

Another 16 percent think Trump will be remembered as a below average leader. Only 18 percent of respondents expect Trump will be remembered as an above average president or one of the best presidents in history.

If you break it down to the partisan roots, 48 percent of Republicans are toeing the Republican line and say he’ll be seen as one of the best, or at least, above average.

Yeah, I don’t think so.

Keeping in that vein, a third of Republicans feel Trump will be seen as an “average” president.

What about the other guys?

Seventy percent of Democrats think Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in history, while another 18 percent of Democrats think Trump will be remembered as a below average president.

That was expected.

How about the Independents? They’re not saddled with the same sense of partisanship that results in such predictable answers from Republicans or Democrats.

Sixty percent of independents expect Trump will be remembered as a below average leader or one of the worst presidents in history.

Oh.

All is not lost. There’s still time for Trump to start acting like a professional and an adult, and maybe he’ll be able to pull it together in a way that ups his approval rathings.

It’s a fairly recent poll, conducted between October 15 to October 18. With 1,093 respondents, it manages to keep the margin of error down to 3.