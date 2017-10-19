She called the president insensitive.

We can only assume she’s kept her news and social media consumption over the last several years to a minimum and doesn’t quite grasp the penalty of speaking ill of the new king. His subjects are not exactly rational, reasonable people.

It began on Monday, when President Trump was asked about his lack of acknowledgment of four U.S. Green Beret soldiers, killed in an ambush attack in Niger.

Just the question (a legitimate one) set off a string of braggadocios from the Trumpster fire. He began his trademark spiel of making himself out to be the most compassionate, most kind and wonderous, all while demeaning the efforts of past presidents, in regards to their treatment of our nation’s fallen soldiers.

The internet exploded with people ready to call Trump a liar, many with anecdotes about how past presidents were there, showing compassion for them in their moments of grief.

Trump finally got around to making the calls to the families of the four fallen soldiers, only to have a new report emerge that he’d said something so insensitive to the grieving widow of one of the fallen, that the controversy took a new, raging turn.

Leading that was Florida Representative Frederica Wilson.

The Democrat congresswoman was in the car with the family of Sgt. La David Johnson when Trump’s call came in on speakerphone, and heard the insensitive comment, which caused Johnson’s widow to burst into tears, again.

Trump immediately called Wilson’s account of the call “fabricated,” to which she reiterated her claim.

Later on Wednesday, Johnson’s mother corroborated Wilson’s story.

Now, Wilson’s office is reporting that she has received several threatening phone calls.

Wilson’s staff told CBS4 that the threats were directly related to Wilson’s account of the phone call between Trump and the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson.

This has become all too common in this current political climate. There’s a nastiness that gives people the impression that they’re justified in making threats. Whether they’d actually carry through or not is up in the air.

Regardless, intimidation should never be an option. Making anonymous, threatening phone calls, just because you don’t like what somebody says (and totally discounting if it’s true or not) is the path of a coward.

The lawmaker’s staff informed the Capitol Police, the House’s threat division and the Miami Garden police of the threats, according to CBS. Wilson is currently safe and being protected.

Good.

To be clear, Wilson is the typical Democrat, meaning, an insufferable liberal. However, threatening her with violence is not acceptable.

This is one good reason anonymous sources shouldn’t be forced to out themselves. We’re not in the kind of world where they can do that and expect everyone to agree or disagree with civility.

It’s not just their livelihood that could be threatened, but their very lives.