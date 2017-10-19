Delusions of grandiosity.

But he’s totally not a malignant narcissist.

President Trump, along with VP Pence, Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long took part in a meeting with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who was in Washington to request more disaster relief for the island.

To show how far out of touch he is (as if this week hasn’t adequately informed everyone) Trump graded himself on his response to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

Said Trump:

“I would give myself a 10,” Trump said when asked by reporters how he would score his efforts, on a one to 10 scale.

Because of course he would.

How long did he wait before making any moves to help, but plenty of excuses?

“We have provided so much, so fast,” Trump said, adding the disaster in Puerto Rico was “worse than Katrina.”

There he is, attempting to compare himself to other presidents again, because you must recognize his superiority.

Approximately 80 percent of the island is still without power. Around 30 percent have no access to clean water.

Great job, Donald.

So what did the governor think of the response?

Rosselló declined to rate the federal relief efforts, even after Trump turned to him, touched his arm and asked “did we do a great job?” He repeatedly said that the White House has answered “all of our petitions.”

I don’t blame him. That was really putting him on the spot.

A $36.5 billion aid package for Puerto Rico and other storm-damaged areas has been approved by the House and it’s on its way to the Senate for approval. Meanwhile, continued prayers for the people of Puerto Rico, as they hold on, mostly in the dark.