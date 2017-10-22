I really hope they have already made plans to take care of themselves.

President Trump has pledged to come out of his own pocket, to the tune of $430,000, in order to cover the legal costs of any of his aides who find themselves wrapped up in the ongoing Russia probe.

Now, Trump has a history of making promises and pledges and then bailing on all of them. I’m hoping no one who is pulled into this probe is resting on that promise, now.

A White House official told Axios and The Washington Post on Saturday that Trump’s pledge is not meant as a reimbursement to the Republican National Committee (RNC), which has spent a nearly identical amount on lawyers representing the president and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. The official told Axios that the money would be used to “to defray the costs of legal fees for his associates, including former and current White House aides.”

What’s more, he’s saying that if necessary, he’ll increase that amount.

Again, if you’re with Trump’s team and you’re taking this to heart – don’t. Use some caution, because he tosses those things out there and doesn’t follow through.

Just ask his fanboys that assaulted protesters, after being told during the primaries that Trump would pay any legal fees incurred as part of an attack on those protesters disrupting his events. Some actually believed that.

Some are still trying to pay off their lawyers and get through assault charges.

Investigators have heard testimonies from a number of Trump associates, and the legal fees for staffers under scrutiny is expected to increase.

And while loyalists are looking for every reason to call the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election illegitimate, it doesn’t appear that it will be slowing down, any time soon.

Trump, so far, has not spoken with Robert Mueller or anyone from his team. It doesn’t seem like he’s willing to, either. His claim is that no one has asked him to sit for an interview, yet.

Then again, he’s tweeted out enough that an interview might be deemed unnecessary. His team has suggested that his Twitter account is how he communicates and should be looked at as official, then so be it. Archive them and come back later.

I’m sure there’ll be plenty there to help Mueller’s investigation.