Former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly keeps pleading his innocence, but he sure acts like a guilty man.

For starters, he and Fox News have paid out millions, to 6 different women – the greatest payout being a $32 million settlement to one woman.

If you are innocent, you fight it. You don’t pay out a chunk that’s sizeable.

Meanwhile, O’Reilly, before his ouster, scoffed at the idea of sexual harassment being a “thing” at Fox News.

Former Fox News personality, Gretchen Carlson, left the network and filed a suit against now deceased Fox CEO, Roger Ailes.

Since that time, it’s like someone opened the floodgates, and it very much appears as if there was a culture of harassment and intimidation with the network. After Ailes, O’Reilly was the most prominent masher.

Megyn Kelly, who used to hold the 9pm slot with Fox, was promoting a book about her time with the network, shortly after Ailes was booted, in the summer of 2016.

Kelly mentioned the sexual harassment and O’Reilly quickly disputed her account, making for a bit of tense Fox hallway drama, I imagine.

O’Reilly’s argument was that nobody had ever complained about him.

Yeah. Not so fast, Bill.

First of all, you don’t pay out millions because someone didn’t complain about you.

Megyn Kelly has asserted that, in fact, she did complain about O’Reilly, and NBC has posted an email that Kelly sent in November 2016 to former Fox News co-presidents, Bill Shine and Jack Abernathy.

The email reads:

“Perhaps he didn’t realize the kind of message his criticism sends to young women across the country about how men continue to view the issues of speaking out about sexual harassment Perhaps he didn’t realize his exact attitude of shaming women into shutting the hell up about harassment on grounds that it will disgrace the company is in part how Fox News got into the decade-long [Roger] Ailes mess to begin with. Perhaps it’s his own history of harassment of women which has, as you both know, resulted in payouts to more than one woman, including recently, that blinded him to the folly of saying anything other than, ‘I am just so sorry for the women of this company, who never should have had to go through that. Whatever the reason, you’ve got a hell of a guy hosting that 8pm hour.”

Yeah. That sounds a lot like a complaint, Bill.

Kelly left the network in January 2017, after 13 years with Fox News.