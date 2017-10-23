WELL, this could get interesting.

By now, most are keenly aware of billionaire Mark Cuban’s snark warfare against Donald Trump.

I don’t know if it’s a competing billionaire thing. They’re both relative equals, in that regard. The most recent Forbes accounting of the richest in America has Trump’s net worth at $3.1 billion, while Cuban’s is only slightly more, at $3.3 billion.

Or maybe Trump just rubs Cuban the wrong way.

Who knows?

What we do know is that there has been a rumbling murmur of Cuban possibly taking a run at the presidency, himself in 2020.

Appearing on Fox News Monday morning, the topic of his potential run was mentioned, with a focus on how the “fiercely independent” investor would run – whether as a Republican or a Democrat?

Interesting question, in that, if he were to run as a Republican, it would mean he was looking to primary Trump.

Well…

“Probably Republican,” he said. “Because I think there’s a place for somebody who is socially a centrist but I’m very fiscally conservative but I think there’s better ways now to make government smaller.”

So primary Trump, it is.

Personally, I don’t think we’ll see a candidate Cuban. He’s certainly talking like somebody who is actively toying with the idea, 3 years out from the next election, however. He seems to be building a jobs and technology platform.

“Again using technology, government as a service can have a dramatic impact on how we live our lives,” he said. “If you don’t understand technology and you don’t understand the impact it has on jobs that technology is having and will continue to have, then you’re gonna run into some severe roadblocks.”

And all said in complete, coherent sentences.

So how likely are the rumors of a Cuban run to come to fruition?

When Cuban was asked what is the likelihood he will make a presidential run, on a scale of 1-10, Cuban said he was at a “4” right now.

Ask him again in a year.