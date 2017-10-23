Say what you want about Arizona Senator John McCain’s politics. I certainly have, and will again.

What you can’t question is his service to this nation, as a vet and a POW.

John McCain had an opportunity to leave captivity, returned home in a cleaned up state, as part of the Viet Cong’s propaganda campaign, showing their “mercy” to United States prisoners of war.

He refused to leave his men behind and he stayed, enduring the same tortures and horrific treatment as his fellow POWs. He still carries the remnants of his wounds to this day, as a reminder.

So when Donald Trump belittles McCain’s service, it should be seen as an attack on all POWs, and proves how far the divide is between Trump and those who serve.

And if you ever scoffed at Bill Clinton for being a draft dodger, but are now making excuses for Trump, you are a hypocrite.

If you’ve ever passed along that dumb meme of Trump riding a tank, with the American flag in one hand and an American bald eagle perched on the other shoulder, you’ve got worse problems than your hypocrisy.

Trump’s primary season swipe at McCain’s service is one of the uglier aspects of where we are as a nation now, with Republicans, once thought to be friends of our military, gladly jumping on this wretched man’s bandwagon, even after that.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said in July 2015. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

One thing Trump has proven, time and again, is that he’s not on the same intellectual level as someone like McCain, tried and seasoned in the pits of the D.C. machine.

During a discussion on the Vietnam War and the draft with C-Span3 on Sunday, McCain made a not-so-subtle reference to Trump, and it was a thing of truth and beauty.

Said McCain:

“One aspect of the (Vietnam) conflict by the way that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain said. “That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve.”

Oops.

Yes. Trump had his rich daddy buy him 5 deferments from serving, claiming he had a sore foot.

I mean, it wasn’t sore enough to keep him from playing baseball in high school, and playing it well enough that he was even scouted by the pros.

No, while men of McCain’s caliber were serving their nation, Trump was, to go by his words, fighting his own Vietnam at home, in avoiding sexually transmitted diseases.

And nursing his sore foot.

Add another point to the scoreboard for McCain.