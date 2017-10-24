He’s baffled.

The “he” being former Fox News high roller, Bill O’Reilly.

O’Reilly is currently on his “Woe is Me” tour, and appeared on the Glenn Beck radio show on Monday, to defend himself against claims made by his one-time colleague, Megyn Kelly.

Kelly, as I mentioned Monday, disputed O’Reilly’s assertions that nobody complained of sexual harassment at Fox News, by producing an email from November 2016, where she did, in fact, complain to the co-presidents of Fox News (Bill Shine and Jack Abernathy) about O’Reilly.

On Beck’s program, O’Reilly had what he called proof of his own. Kelly apparently called him a “mentor” and a “true friend” in various thank you notes.

O’Reilly also wanted to point out how he’d previously come to Kelly’s defense.

“In fact, when she was getting hammered earlier this year, I wrote a column sticking up for her,” O’Reilly said. “I don’t know why Megyn Kelly is doing what she’s doing. I don’t know why. I’ve helped her dramatically in her career.” “It is incomprehensible,” he added.

I’m going to admit here, that I don’t understand it, myself.

I get why some women don’t come forward at the time it’s happening. If they’re career minded, it’s quite possible that to buck a male colleague, who may be seen as more popular, or at least, more of a ratings grabber could damage any upward mobility, so it’s just better to grin and bear it.

If you have a problem with something as serious as sexual harassment or misconduct, you don’t write notes calling them a “true friend.”

Regardless, O’Reilly isn’t the victim, here.

Kelly did write an email to complain.

Fox and O’Reilly did pay out millions to settle harassment claims.

O’Reilly is painting this as an attempt to smear him and to hurt his family.

No, Mr. O’Reilly. If you had a healthy family life and you were doing your duty as a husband and father, mere rumors and innuendo would have little effect, and the family could withstand the storm.

If there is pain, now, there is a root cause, and it begins with you.