Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is not letting this little catfight with President Trump just go away.

Corker, retiring in 2018, has nothing to lose, so why not just put it all out there?

Corker appeared Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, and was asked by host George Stephanopoulos if he had any second thoughts about his earlier comments, calling the White House an “adult daycare center,” or about Trump setting the nation on a path to World War III?

I’m gonna guess, nope.

“No George, I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” Corker replied. The Tennessee senator explained that his comment about the White House being an adult day care center “was obviously in response to a very fallacious tweet that the president sent out.”

That would be Trump’s self-aggrandizing tweet that Corker wasn’t seeking reelection because he couldn’t get Trump’s endorsement.

The senator further explained that Trump needed to “leave it to the professionals,” regarding how to deal with North Korea.

When you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea, and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state [Rex Tillerson]. And really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this. You’re taking us on a path to combat. And so, I want to support these efforts that are underway. The president undermines our secretary of state. Raises tensions in the area by virtue of the tweets that he sends out. I would just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region and the world.

In other words, just be the Ronald McDonald’s of politics that you are, Don.

Put on your clown makeup and one of those goofy, overpriced caps, dance around like a loon at your rallies, and let the real political minds work through the difficult stuff.

You’ve got to love that retirement has taken the gloves off.

More of our politicians need to consider it.

