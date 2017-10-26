Nope. These aren’t the ramblings of a man gripped by some sort of psychosis, or at the very least, an astounding intellectual deficiency, at all.

President Trump needed his boots licked, so he plopped down with Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs on Wednesday for one of the cotton-softball interviews that are a guaranteed to offer absolutely nothing of substance, but are trademark Fox News, when dealing with Trump.

During this particular worship session, Trump congratulated himself on convincing the indoctrinated to consider any news, not from his Twitter feed, as “fake news.”

“I know a good story from a bad story. But when you have a really good story and they make it bad, I’ll say to my wife, ‘Oh, tonight, I’m going to enjoy watching television because I did great, and wait until you see this,’ ” Trump said. “And then, they put it on and it’s like — oh, that’s not so good. They are fake news,” he continued.

So he admitted that his ego is out of control and he rushes to the TV to see how stoked everybody is on him.

He really is a silly, unstable man.

Speaking of unstable, we’ve seen presidents throughout the years receive bad press and just plow on with their agenda. If they were even aware of the bad press (we know they were), you couldn’t tell it by their day to day operations.

Not this guy. He openly revels in the idea of shutting down an unfriendly media.

“If you look at it from the day I started running to now, I’m so proud that I have been able to convince people how fake it is — because it has taken a nosedive,” Trump said.

Not stable. Not healthy for a free nation or our First Amendment rights.

Did I say the man wasn’t stable?

Earlier this month, while speaking with Mike Huckabee – another loyal lackey – he even took credit for creating the word, “fake.”

No. I’m serious.

“I think one of the greatest of all terms I’ve come up with is ‘fake,’ ” Trump told former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) during an interview. “I guess other people have used it, perhaps over the years, but I’ve never noticed it.”

Something is so wrong with this man.

(And if you want to trace back the actual origins, you can start here.)

He went on in his Dobbs interview to suggest that his Twitter feed is all truth to the desperate masses, or something like that.

“It’s not that I want to do that. I’d rather not do it. I would love to not do it at all,” Trump said about tweeting. “But at least I can put out the truth. And I can put out the real word. And people agree,” he said.

He is the only word of truth.

C’mon… I’m not the only one who gets the creeping willies to hear an American president speak this way, am I?

I know I’m not.

It brings to mind a quote from the French philosopher, Voltaire.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Maybe we should all be paying better attention to the absurdities that are being pushed from the highest office in our government.