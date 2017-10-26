What took so long?

Remember the smirking, unrepentant IRS Commissioner John Koskinen?

Yeah. He’s gone.

Koskinen’s term ends on November 12, 2017. President Trump will replace him with the current Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy David Kautter, to serve as Acting Commissioner, immediately after.

In fact, Kautter will be serving in both positions, for the time being.

So what took so long? Koskinen is one who should have been gone, DAY ONE of the Trump administration.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the appointment of Kautter to the position.

“I look forward to having David Kautter as acting commissioner of the IRS. David will provide important leadership while we wait to confirm a permanent commissioner,” Mnuchin said. “Assistant Secretary Kautter has had an illustrious 40-year career in tax policy, and I am confident that the IRS and the American people will benefit from his experience and insight.” Republicans had long criticized Koskinen for his management of the fallout from the IRS targeting of conservative groups for added scrutiny when they applied for nonprofit status.

This is long overdue. I hope he’s not leaving with a hefty, tax-payer funded severance package, but he probably is, because he left on his terms. He wasn’t relieved of his duties and ran out on a rail, as he deserved.

Just as a blast from the past, here’s Koskinen being grilled by Representative Trey Gowdy in 2014, to refresh your memories as to just how smug the man was, regarding the misconduct of those in his agency.