Outside the Brea, California office of Republican Rep. Ed Royce on Thursday, immigration protesters, mostly with SEIU, were gathered, when someone decided to drive a car through their ranks.

The Hill reports:

The alleged driver, Daniel Wenzek, 56, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was booked and released pending further investigation.

According to the report, Wenzek eased forward, as the protesters put their hands on the hood. He then sped up, with at least one of the protesters landing on his hood.

Police are asking those who were injured in the incident to come forward. SEIU United Service Workers West labor union president David Huerta said “several” of the union’s members went to the hospital, the newspaper reported.

Rep. Royce wasn’t in his office at the time, but was on a flight from Washington, returning to California.

Watch the video: Car drives into immigration protesters outside @RepEdRoyce's office in Brea https://t.co/vBCJT957YY — Christine Mai-Duc (@cmaiduc) October 27, 2017