I laughed.

The Senate Leadership Fund, an independent super PAC connected to House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell… aka… the guru of the dreaded, so-called GOP “establishment” got in a dig at the Bannonite wing of the Republican party.

Earlier Friday, the Twitter account of the PAC tweeted out a chart linked to an Axios article, showing the slump in numbers for some online outlets, including Bannon’s Breitbart website.

They didn’t just tweet out the chart, however. They used a certain flair in their wording that was designed as a nod to someone in particular.

Failing @BreitbartNews: traffic plummets 20% this year, desperate for attention! SAD! https://t.co/lOqCnShg1f — Senate Ldshp Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 27, 2017

They forgot, “Weak!”

How about “Low energy”?

The jab didn’t pass without some pushback, however.

Steve Bannon’s political adviser, Andrew Surabian, took his own poke back:

Rough week for SLF: No Senate candidates support Mitch 56% of GOP voters want Mitch gone Flake forced out Tarkanian leads Heller SAD! https://t.co/rAvjzorms5 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 27, 2017

Also, the chief adviser for Senator Rand Paul, Doug Stafford, got in on the fun.

I mean, come on – are you really allowed to make fun of something’s reach from a social account with 400 followers?? — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 27, 2017

Last month, Bannon announced his intentions to “go to war” with anyone not sufficiently servile to King Trump.

“They’re not going to help you unless they’re put on notice. They’re going to be held accountable if they do not support the president of the United States,” Bannon told host Charlie Rose. “Right now there’s no accountability. They have totally — they do not support the president’s program. It’s an open secret on Capitol Hill. Everybody in this city knows it.” “And so, therefore, now that you’re out of the White House, you’re going to war with them?” Rose asked. “Absolutely,” Bannon replied.

Crazy.

Taking these shots at McConnell, when Trump has declared they’re on the same page. So much so that Trump went to bat for McConnell’s chosen candidate in the Alabama Republican primary, Luther Strange, several months ago.

Maybe somebody should tell the Bannonites.