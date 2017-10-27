I laughed.

The Senate Leadership Fund, an independent super PAC connected to House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell… aka… the guru of the dreaded, so-called GOP “establishment” got in a dig at the Bannonite wing of the Republican party.

Earlier Friday, the Twitter account of the PAC tweeted out a chart linked to an Axios article, showing the slump in numbers for some online outlets, including Bannon’s Breitbart website.

They didn’t just tweet out the chart, however. They used a certain flair in their wording that was designed as a nod to someone in particular.

They forgot, “Weak!”

How about “Low energy”?
Trending

The Next Big Hollywood Sex Scandal is Already Breaking...at Nickelodeon

Kira Davis

The jab didn’t pass without some pushback, however.

Steve Bannon’s political adviser, Andrew Surabian, took his own poke back:

Also, the chief adviser for Senator Rand Paul, Doug Stafford, got in on the fun.

Last month, Bannon announced his intentions to “go to war” with anyone not sufficiently servile to King Trump.

“They’re not going to help you unless they’re put on notice. They’re going to be held accountable if they do not support the president of the United States,” Bannon told host Charlie Rose. “Right now there’s no accountability. They have totally — they do not support the president’s program. It’s an open secret on Capitol Hill. Everybody in this city knows it.”

“And so, therefore, now that you’re out of the White House, you’re going to war with them?” Rose asked.

“Absolutely,” Bannon replied.

 

Crazy.

Taking these shots at McConnell, when Trump has declared they’re on the same page. So much so that Trump went to bat for McConnell’s chosen candidate in the Alabama Republican primary, Luther Strange, several months ago.

Maybe somebody should tell the Bannonites.

 

Tags: Breitbart News Mitch McConnell Steve Bannon