The white nationalists and neo-Nazi groups are at it again, this time in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The “White Lives Matter” rally has drawn hundreds, both the demonstrators, as well as counter-protesters, to the two separate locations.

The Nationalist Front has organized the rallies. They’re made up of white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, in groups like the Nationalist Socialist Movement, the League of the South, and the Traditionalist Workers Party.

The chants ranged anywhere from the now familiar “Blood and soil” – a Nazi slogan – to “Closed borders, white nation, now we start the deportation.”

BREAKING: White nationalists march in to Shelbyville chanting "Closed borders, white nation, now we start the deportation." pic.twitter.com/0KeuEKCIQv — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 28, 2017

White nationalists chant Nazi Germany slogan "Blood and soil" in Shelbyville. Led by Brian Culpepper of National Socialist Movement. pic.twitter.com/DPGA2aOxCZ — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) October 28, 2017

Lovely.

Counter-protesters, on the other hand, played Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech or “La Bamba,” while a coalition of pastors led a gathering to sing “Amazing Grace.”

Counter protesters play I Have A Dream speech. Nazis start Blood and Soil chant. Wait to the end of the video. #Shelbyville pic.twitter.com/wi94m7fggQ — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017

Anti racist protesters playing La Bamba while a member of the League of the South speaks pic.twitter.com/kbK4ZenNsk — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) October 28, 2017

On Friday, Dr. Russell Moore, the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention tweeted that a coalition of pastors and leaders had been assembled to stand against the racist rally goers. I imagine those who were singing were a part of Moore’s group.

So far, there have been no reports of injury or violence.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

