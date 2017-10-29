With news of the first charges and a sealed indictment coming from Robert Mueller’s team, possibly as soon as Monday, President Trump is taking the stance of Alfred E. Neuman: What, me worry?

At least, that’s the way his lawyer, Ty Cobb, has framed the mood of the White House, given the latest turn of events in the ongoing Russia probe.

Specifically, in a New York Times interview, Cobb suggested that the president had confidence that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, nor former national security adviser Michael Flynn had anything incriminating that they could have revealed to Mueller’s team.

“The president has no concerns in terms of any impact, as to what happens to them, on his campaign or on the White House,” Cobb said.

There’s some speculation that the coming indictment could possibly be a tactic to squeeze more information from a key player.

Maybe.

Personally, I think Manafort is the target. He was told when they raided his home back in July that he could expect an indictment.

Then again, would that be too obvious?

Regardless, he and Flynn are on their own. Trump is putting distance between himself and his former team members.

“[Trump] likes and respects Mr. Manafort and appreciates the work he did for him during the three months he was with the campaign. He likes General Flynn personally, but understands that they have their own path with the special counsel,” Cobb said. “I think he would be sad for them, as a friend and a former colleague, if the process results in punishment or indictments. But to the extent that that happens, that’s beyond his control.”

Shorter: Sucks to be you, guys.