As the case regarding President Trump’s ban on transgendered persons serving in the military moves through court, a federal court has just blocked the ban, pending that decision.

A judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Monday that Trump’s directive changing the transgender policy back to what it was before June 2016 and banning new transgender recruits from enlisting cannot be enforced while the case is being reviewed in court. However, the judge denied the plaintiff’s motion to block the ban on funds for gender reassignment surgery.

In other words, the case has to be heard and decided on before people suffering from a grave mental illness – gender dysphoria – can be blocked from enlisting or serving in the military.

Breaking: Federal judge blocks enforcement of Trump’s directive banning military service by transgender individuals https://t.co/OXZpnr72dN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017

The only bright spot in this is that at least taxpayers won’t have to foot the bill to pay for these people to indulge in their dangerous and tragic delusions.