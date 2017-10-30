Remember Benghazi?

Yes?

Good.

The search for those responsible for the September 11, 2012 attack (beyond finding out what Hillary Clinton or the Obama administration knew) has been ongoing, and as of today, a key militant figure in the attack has been captured, thanks to U.S. special operations forces.

ABC News reports:

The commandos captured the man in Libya just before midnight local time on Sunday and are transporting him back to the U.S., the officials said. The suspect is in the custody of the Department of Justice and is expected to arrive within the next two days on a military plane, according to one of the officials. The officials said the mission was approved by President Donald Trump and done in coordination with Libya’s internationally recognized government. The officials, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly to the matter and demanded anonymity, did not identify the suspect and would not say where exactly he was captured.

During the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, four Americans were killed: U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, two contract security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, and State Department information management officer Sean Patrick Smith.

If you haven’t seen the movie, “13 Hours,” which maps out that horrific night, along with the heroic efforts of Woods, Doherty, and Smith, I highly recommend it.

Stevens and Smith died in the burning diplomatic outpost despite efforts to rescue them. Woods and Doherty died nearly eight hours later in a mortar attack on a nearby CIA complex.

The mystery that was a central theme of the two-year House Benghazi Committee hearings was the question of who gave the stand down orders that kept help from arriving more swiftly, and why no help was sent, after multiple calls for aid.

Another major point to be made was that the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton, and Susan Rice actively colluded to cover up what was really going on in Libya, going so far as to pull one gentleman out of his home and throwing him in jail for an “offensive video,” which they claimed had angered militants and prompted the attack on the consulate.

Meanwhile, it was easily discovered to be a lie, and one they were willing to send Rice on 5 separate morning programs to perpetuate.

Investigations have since uncovered evidence that the U.S. government may have been arming Syrian rebels and moving those guns through the consulate in Benghazi.

Earlier this month, another man accused in the attack, Abu Khattala, went on trial in federal court in Washington. Khattala has pleaded not guilty to the 18 charges against him, including murder of an internationally protected person, providing material support to terrorists and destroying U.S. property while causing death.

And if you need help getting sufficiently enraged, all over again, here’s Hillary Clinton’s now-infamous testimony.