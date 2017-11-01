I certainly can understand how they must feel.

A new CNN report is suggesting that while there are Fox News employees who desperately want to be seen as serious, unbiased, legitimate news, the die is cast and they must deal with being cogs in the propaganda machine for the Trump administration.

When other news networks were breaking the hot news of indictments handed down against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with his business partner Rick Gates, Fox News was talking about everything else.

They eventually did hit the story, but long after every other network had adequately covered it.

From CNN:

“I’m watching now and screaming,” one Fox News personality said in a text message to CNN as the person watched their network’s coverage. “I want to quit.”

Sounds like somebody was fishing for a job offer. Not that I blame them.

“It is another blow to journalists at Fox who come in every day wanting to cover the news in a fair and objective way,” one senior Fox News employee told CNN of their outlet’s coverage, adding that there were “many eye rolls” in the newsroom over how the news was covered. The person said, “Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House.”

Gee… ya think?

Fox News sold out during the primaries for ratings and now they’re beholden to the administration for access.

In their defense, while every other network was giving rolling coverage of the indictments, going over every possible angle – almost to the point of overkill – Fox covered other news of the day, as well.

That being said, when the story was at its peak, Fox was covering where the cheese should go on a cheeseburger.

Additionally, Fox News aired segments that questioned Mueller’s credibility and many were framed around how Trump and his allies were responding to the news. On Fox News’ homepage, the lead story at one point was focused on Trump slamming the indictment. Another lead story cited Manafort’s lawyer, and asked, “Mueller’s ‘ridiculous’ claims?” “This kind of coverage does the viewer a huge disservice and further divides the country,” one Fox News personality told CNN.

Those who want to see Fox break out of this image as Trump’s campaign headquarters are particularly mortified by the opinion hosts of the network, like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

“That segment on Outnumbered [questioning Mueller’s integrity] was absurd and deserves all the scorn it can get,” a Fox News employee told CNN, referring to the network’s noontime talk show. The person added that it was “laughable seeing Hannity and [Laura] Ingraham,” two Fox News opinion hosts who are openly supportive of Trump, “tripping over themselves saying [Mueller’s team has] found nothing thus far.”

I’d say the indictments and at least one Trump campaign adviser jacked up is proof of something.

“It’s an embarrassment,” another Fox News employee echoed to CNN. “Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the President at all costs, and it’s that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others.”

It absolutely does.

Fox News has several worthy news personalities, but nobody is thinking of Chris Wallace or Bret Baier when they hear “Fox News.” They’re thinking of a network of dull witted bobbleheads, like Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters.

And that’s too bad.