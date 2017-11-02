Trump Tweets Could Threaten Case Against Manhattan Terror Suspect

He doesn’t get that when he tweets things out to the public, in legal matters, he could really make a mess of the system, making the job of prosecutors very difficult.

Let’s be honest. You could fill several warehouses with the things Donald Trump doesn’t know about being president.

So let me start off by saying I agree with Donald Trump’s tweets on Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek national with ISIS aspirations, who plowed a truck through a Manhattan bike path on Tuesday, killing 8 and injuring a dozen more.

Trump used a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to slam the U.S. justice system.

“We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now,” the president said during a Cabinet meeting. “Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock. And no wonder so much of this stuff takes place.”

Yes, I know. Due process, jury of peers, etc… All that wishy-washy crapola really gets in the way of delivering the swift, authoritarian “justice” dishonorable despots prefer.

He wasn’t done.

When news broke that Saipov was quite pleased with his efforts at deadly chaos, and even requested an ISIS flag for his hospital room, Trump took to Twitter, and those tweets carried over to Thursday Morning.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Just as Bowe Bergdahl’s lawyers pointed to Trump’s words as reason to give Bergdahl a lighter sentence, so will Trump’s tweeting such inflammatory (albeit, justified) rhetoric about Saipov complicate matters for the prosecution.

Yes. I agree with Donald Trump’s tweets.

President Trump’s tweets, however, need to show more self-control. When he makes a statement like that about a legal case, it holds weight, and Saipov may escape the justice that he is due, because the president jumped the gun. It will look as if he attempted to influence the jury pool, if nothing else, and his defense will use those tweets to argue that their client cannot get a fair trial.

Unfortunately, Trump has no self-control and has no ability to think about the gravity of his actions.