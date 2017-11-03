Define: “coffee boy.”

I mean, that’s how Trump and his team are now trying to frame George Papadopoulos, the former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, recently named in the first wave of arrests to come out of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI officials about his contacts with Russian officials, while serving on Trump’s campaign team.

Trump’s people haven’t just tossed off the former adviser as the “coffee boy,” but also tossed around the term, “low level.”

Ok. Sure. Meanwhile, a new report from NBC News says records show that Papadopoulos was fetching the mellow French roast at a lot of official functions, on Trump’s behalf.

Papadopoulos was in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention where he was invited by the American Jewish Committee to speak on a panel about U.S. foreign policy, organizers said. “Papadopolous was only one among the many contacts AJC established and maintained among advisers to both parties’ 2016 presidential candidates and in the two parties’ national committees,” AJC spokesperson Ken Bandler said in a statement. “Among the panelists in our 2016 Republican National Convention program — in a session titled ‘Defining America’s Role in Global Affairs’ — was George Papadopolous, then a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser,” the statement continued.

According to records, he sat on a panel, along with Representatives Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), Tom Marino (R-Pa.), members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and listened on, as Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) gave the opening remarks.

The AJC was held in Cleveland on the third day of the RNC convention.

Corker doesn’t remember a lot of interaction with Papadopoulos, since he had to leave early, and Yoho remembers a brief interaction.

That wasn’t the end of the coffee boy’s run.

Papadopoulos’ public role for the Trump campaign continued. In late September, just six weeks before Election Day, he gave an interview as a Trump campaign official to the Russian Interfax News Agency, where he said that Trump will “restore the trust” between the U.S. and Russia. And he met with Israeli leaders during the inauguration in January as a foreign policy adviser for the newly-sworn in president. “We are looking forward to ushering in a new relationship with all of Israel, including the historic Judea and Samaria,” Papadopoulos told the Jerusalem Post the following day.

Seriously, that’s a lot for a coffee boy.

Oh… it gets better.

You’ve all seen the picture of Papadopoulos sitting in with Trump’s national security team on March 31, right?

Trump told the editorial board of the Washington Post at the time that he was an “excellent guy.”

At that meeting, another participant, JD Gordon, who was sitting next to Papadopoulos, told NBC News that Papadopoulos told Trump that he could set up a meeting with Putin. Gordon said then-Sen. Jeff Sessions rejected the idea but that Trump was intrigued.

And now Trump says he doesn’t remember anything about it, it was an “unimportant” meeting, yada, yada, yada.

Papadopoulos is cooperating with Robert Mueller’s investigation as part of a plea deal. Court documents say that the Papadopoulos told the FBI that a Russian professor he was communicating with was “a nothing,” but he later admitted that the professor, identified as Joseph Mifsud of the London Academy of Diplomacy, said he had thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

If this is the work of a low level coffee boy, we should all worry that we have a president willing to put so much into a coffee boy’s hands.