It’s been one month since the deadliest mass shooting in our nation’s modern history.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival from his room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 and injuring dozens more.

Since that time, the oddities and tidbits of information about Paddock have emerged in trickles, rather than a stream, leaving a stunned nation to wonder exactly what would prompt someone to do something so horrifying.

The Associated Press offered another tidbit today – one more puzzle piece to add to the picture.

The sheriff of Las Vegas was interviewed, and offered this insight.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says in an interview with news station KLAS-TV that gunman Stephen Paddock had been losing money and was “going in the wrong direction.” He says the losses triggered “bouts of depression.” Lombardo says investigators haven’t uncovered exactly what led Paddock to unleash a barrage of gunfire into a crowd of concertgoers from his high-rise hotel suite.

Other reports cite a $10,000 to $30,000 a day gambling habit for Paddock. The man was unstable.

Certainly, from what we do know about what was found in that hotel room, it wasn’t a spur of the moment decision to target those concert goers.

That being said, the man may have been a ticking time bomb, and this event just presented him with the opportunity he was looking for to vent, or possibly even commit “suicide by cop.”

No, I can’t wrap my head around it, or how he justified going this far, but then, I’m not deeply mentally ill, either.