The information about Rene’ Boucher, the man responsible for an attack on Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is beginning to trickle in.

For starters, Boucher, like Paul, is a doctor. According to his Facebook page, he served as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist with the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1993.

He studied Biology and Pre-Med at Providence College, and attended the College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines.

His Facebook page is a long collection of anti-Trump memes and articles, with at least one article on Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate from the Montana special congressional election who body slammed a reporter.

Other details:

Police have not described the exact circumstances around the assault. A statement from Paul’s office said, “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it now a matter for the police,” according to the Bowling Green Daily News.

The actual assault happened in Senator Paul’s Bowling Green home on Friday night, but the news is just breaking.

Boucher was charged with one count of fourth degree assault and is being held at the Warren County Detention Center.