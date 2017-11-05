There have been a lot of rumors about just what happened when Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was attacked at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday.

What we do know is that it was a blindside attack, perpetrated by a 59 year old, wealthy, retired doctor, by the name of Rene Boucher.

Boucher, a registered Democrat, is a neighbor of Paul’s.

Now, I’ve heard several scenarios. One has Boucher in Paul’s home when the attack occurred. The other posits that the senator was attacked from behind, while mowing his lawn.

Whichever scenario proves true, Boucher was arrested by the Kentucky State Police and charged with Fourth Degree Assault, causing minor injury.

The “minor injuries” included cuts to the face and injured ribs.

Senator Paul tweeted out his thanks on Sunday for the support he’s received since the news broke.

Kelley and I appreciate the overwhelming support after Friday’s unfortunate event. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2017

About those “minor injuries,” however…

According to the Associated Press, they sound a bit more than minor, which puts the nature of the attack in question.

A spokesman for the senator said that he’s actually suffering from 5 broken ribs. Doug Stafford said it is unclear when Paul will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said Sunday that the broken ribs include three displaced fractures, which can lead to life-threatening injuries. The severe pain can last for weeks or months.

Boucher was released on Saturday. They’re not speaking of motive, but if it turns out this was a politically motivated attack, the penalties for the assault could be much stiffer.