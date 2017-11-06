The details regarding Devin Patrick Kelley are beginning to unfold like the layers of an onion, piece by piece, revealing just how desperately twisted this man was.

What we already knew about Kelley was that he had a discharge for misconduct from the military in 2014. He had allegedly beaten his wife and child.

We know he apparently harbored atheistic views, or at least showed an interest in atheism on his Facebook page.

Other details that have emerged:

Claudia Varjabedian is a manager at the Summit Vacation Resort in New Braunfels. She told The Associated Press on Monday that Devin Patrick Kelley had been working there the past month and a half. She says Kelley “seemed like a nice guy” and didn’t give her any problems. She said he worked unarmed on his shift as the day security guard.

Also, he was charged with animal cruelty in August of 2014, and someone was granted an order of protection against him in January of 2015.

So this was an unstable guy, no matter how normal he seemed on his new job.

What set him off?

The very latest news is that he had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who was a member of First Baptist Church, the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas where he carried out his horrific crime.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin said Monday that the mass shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated. Authorities say that evidence at the scene leads them to believe that Devin Patrick Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his car. He had been chased by armed bystanders. They say Kelley also used his cellphone to tell his father that he had been shot and didn’t think he would survive.

There’s no word on if his mother-in-law was one of the victims of the Sunday morning attack. I can only imagine, however, that she never took seriously that he might actually go as far as he did.