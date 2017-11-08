It just keeps getting more and more horrifying.

We’ll be piecing through the horrors of the Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting for weeks.

What we already know is that Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, had been court martialed and kicked out of the military for assaulting his then-wife and fracturing the skull of his infant stepson.

We know he was cited for animal cruelty, and that he was in some sort of domestic dispute with his in-laws (his mother-in-law attended the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where Kelley committed his atrocities).

And recently, we learned that he escaped from a mental facility in 2012.

The New York Times is reporting that Kelley’s crimes within the church walls were actually recorded.

The gunman who committed the massacre in a rural Texas church fired continuously for several minutes, methodically shooting his victims – including small children – in the head, execution-style, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said on Wednesday. A video camera captured the bloodbath inside the church, which left 26 people dead and 20 wounded — the worst mass shooting in Texas history — and state and federal investigators have reviewed that gruesome footage. The official estimated that the shooting in the video lasted about seven minutes. The church routinely recorded its services, and often posted the resulting videos online.

How awful!

As Kelley was leaving the church, an armed citizen shot him twice. That citizen and another gave chase. Kelley wrecked his car, then apparently committed suicide.

Law enforcement officials have said that Mr. Kelley had an ongoing dispute with the family of his estranged second wife, but they are still trying to determine if anything else led to the slaughter.

The guy was just mean, and really twisted in the head.

He was apparently sending threatening messages to his mother-in-law, but I’m sure she had no idea he’d take it as far as he did.

None of us want to believe somebody we know, somebody who may be a part of our family could be capable of something so ugly.