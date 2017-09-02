The New York Times is reporting that a top priority of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is to “rationalize the chaos” in the West Wing by regimenting “the flow of paper, people and information inundating an omnivorous and undisciplined [President] Trump.”

Because the president does not have a web browser on his phone, he receives printed versions of news stories from sources curated by various trusted staff members. Two conservative news sites that reportedly have not made the cut under Kelly are Breitbart and The Daily Caller. Presumably, news from these two sites contribute to the chaos that has become a hallmark of the Trump administration.

Breitbart is, of course, now back under the direction of Trump’s former advisor, Steve Bannon. When he was still at the White House, Bannon reportedly was the conduit by which Trump received much of his news. It is unclear whether the ban on Breitbart sourced news is an attempt to erase Bannon’s influence on the president or a reflection of the perceived editorial bent of the site.

It is somewhat less clear why The Daily Caller is being flagged as an unreliable news source.

One flow of information to the president Kelly cannot control is television news. Specifically, Fox News.

Mr. Kelly cannot stop Mr. Trump from binge-watching Fox News, which aides describe as the president’s primary source of information gathering.

Nonetheless, the streamlining of the news making its way to Trump seems to be having a positive effect, with the president telling an aide repeatedly, “I now have time to think.”