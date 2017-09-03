Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California (of course), is the guy who’s leading the impeachment charges in the House against President Trump. He filed the articles of impeachment back in July, claiming that Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey constituted “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as defined by the Constitution.

Sherman met last week with the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, and, well, he turns out to be a regular Joe Biden when it comes to accidentally spilling the truth tea. For example, when asked about his willingness to work with Republicans, Sherman replied, “The politics are that you get elected for being loyal to your ideology rather than being loyal to your state.”

Thank you for clarifying, Congressman Sherman. Presumably, California is okay with not being represented by their elected officials, as they keep electing guys – and gals – like this. (See: Nancy Pelosi.)

Anyway, when the topic of President Trump came up, Sherman admitted to suffering from a full blown case of ‘Trump derangement syndrome’:

“Then we have a Trump derangement syndrome where — thank God he didn’t put out a message on Mother’s Day because there would have been pressure on me to come out against Mother’s Day.”

Also:

“If Trump takes a position, then you must take an equally extreme and opposite position. He’s for Mother’s Day, you must be against Mother’s Day. He’s for a wall, you have to be for unlimited immigration from all places.”

So there, laid out in black and white, is the legislative priority of Democrats in the House (and, some might argue, Republicans like Paul Ryan). If Trump is for it, Democrats have to be against it. Which means that Democrats are against a host of issues important to most Americans, like religious freedom and limits on late term abortions.

Democrats like Joe Biden Brad Sherman are a gift to Republicans, tied up in a nice, shiny bow. This is a golden opportunity for Republicans to get Democrats on record as being opposed to things like kids operating lemonade stands and private donations to hurricane relief efforts.

But it takes a spine of steel to grind away at the Democrats day after day, exposing their ideology-driven agenda that disregards the interests of their constituents, in particular, and America, in general. And those kinds of spines are in short supply these day amongst Republicans on the Hill.