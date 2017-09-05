Hurricane Irma is gaining strength and size as she barrels towards the United States. She is now a category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, becoming the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin since 2007.

JD Rudd, a meteorologist for the ABC affiliate in Cleveland, created a few images showing just how big Irma became overnight.

Hurricane #Irma now a category 5 and it's a beast. It's larger than the state of Ohio, if that helps put it in perspective. pic.twitter.com/JtoZNlONeE — ⚡JD Rudd – News5 (@jdrudd) September 5, 2017

Irma is significantly larger than the state of Ohio. She is a big, bad, dangerous beast.

Where she will make landfall is still to be determined, but it’s looking like a certainty that Florida will take a direct hit, be it on the east coast or west coast. Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency.

Make your preparations now, Florida friends!