President Trump’s announcement that he’d be making a $1 million private donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts was, as per usual, met with derision by many in the media. In a politically savvy move, the White House asked the press corps to suggest organizations to which the money should be directed.

Today, it was announced that 12 groups will be sharing in the president’s donation. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army will receive $300,000 each, with Reach Out America and Samaritan’s Purse receiving $100,000 each. The ASPCA, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity, the Houston Humane Society, Operation Blessing, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, and Team Rubicon are receiving $25,000 apiece.

No word on how much the media who mocked the president’s donation have given to relief efforts thus far.