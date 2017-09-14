CNN’s Dana Bash wasn’t content to merely question Ted Cruz about the accidental liking by his official Twitter account of a pornographic tweet, the work of a staffer, she had to go one step further and grill the senator about sex toys.

After Cruz addressed the matter of the tweet, saying the unnamed staffer had been talked to and it wouldn’t happen again, Bash brought up a law that Cruz had defended back in his days as Solicitor General of Texas. Defended it, it should be added, because that was his job, even if he didn’t agree with it. A concept foreign to liberals like Dana Bash. Bash asked:

“Can you appreciate the irony that you once defended a Texas law banning sales of sex toys?”

Can of worms: opened. Cruz’s response:

“One of those laws was a law restricting the sale of sex toys. A stupid law. Listen, I am one of the most libertarian members of the Senate. I think it is idiotic. But, it is an opportunity for knuckleheads in the media to claim, oh, isn’t this ironic that Cruz wants to ban these things.”

In the video, you can see “knucklehead” Dana Bash squirm in her seat ever so slightly.

Furthermore, said Cruz, “I am saying that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms. The media and the left seem obsessed with sex; let people do what they want.”

WATCH (and try not to feel uncomfortable):

Ted Cruz: Consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in their bedrooms; “The media and the left seem obsessed with sex” pic.twitter.com/UlJOIoPjcI — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2017

The nation owes a debt of gratitude to Dana Bash for settling that oh-so-important matter. An Emmy award surely awaits her.