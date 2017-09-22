It only takes one small word to set progressives off. In this case, it was the word “dotard,” and it was used by Kim “Rocket Man” Jong-un to describe his arch nemesis, Donald Trump. Rocket Man was responding to Trump’s speech at the United Nations, in which the president said the U.S. would “totally destroy” North Korea if it came to that.

“The U.S. has great strength and patience but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” said Mr. Trump to the UNGA.

The president also said the Nork’s “Rocket Man” is on a “suicide mission for himself and his regime,” and called Kim out for the unconscionable treatment of American Otto Warmbier at the hands of Kim’s “depraved” regime.

Rocket Man isn’t used to such strong talk from other world leaders, and, thus, the boy leader lashed out at Trump:

Action is the best option in treating the dotard who, hard of hearing, is uttering only what he wants to say.

“Dotard” quickly started trending on Twitter, mainly because American leftists were cheering on Kim for insulting their president. (For record, “dotard” means an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.)

This is what the progressive movement has become in 2017. Instead of feeling any sort of pride in their country or having any inkling that they should defend their president on principle, they instead fully embraced the madman known as Kim Jong-un.

Is anyone else as fearful as I am that Jong-un's #dotard comment may push Trump towards nuclear war. He is a thin-skinned dotard. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 22, 2017

When you know Kim Jong Un is a deranged authoritarian but you also have to agree with him that Trump is a #dotard pic.twitter.com/m4PWiFyci6 — MJ Gardner ⛳️ (@MJGWrites) September 21, 2017

You get the idea. Standard operating procedure for leftists.

Just so we’re clear, though, let’s take a look at what the left’s newest hero has done to his own people (never mind the despicable treatment of Warmbier):

Defectors from North Korea have shared horrific details of life under Kim’s rule, including the fact that citizens are forced to watch the public executions of people Kim deems to have crossed him.

The thing that always seems lost on the American left, especially those who embrace Kim as a way of “resisting” Trump, is that their liberal ideology would not endear them to the Rocket Man. He’s not likely to don a “p*ssy hat” and join them in a #Resistance march, but he is prone to crushing people who cross him. And whining liberals would definitely cross him.

So, hate Trump all you want, lefties, but he’s standing in the way of you being subjected to the horrors of a North Korean labor camp, something that only the lucky survive.

Just ask Otto Warmbier