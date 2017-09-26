Otto Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy, have remained largely silent in the month’s following their son’s death. You’ll recall that Otto was returned to his family in June after spending more than a year in North Korea, having been convicted of stealing a propaganda poster as he was about to leave the country. He died a mere six days after returning the United States.

With North Korea so much in the news this days, the Warmbiers sat down with Fox News to share the horrific details of what happened to their son at the hands of Kim Jong Un and his dictatorial regime. They want people to know the truth about the ballistic missile-happy country currently engaged in a war of words with President Trump.

The Warmbiers knew Otto was in rough shape, having been told by medical personnel involved with his release that he was in a coma. What they found when they boarded the plane that had brought their son back to his hometown of Cincinnati was far worse than they could have imagined.

“We walked over to the plane, the engines are still humming, they had just landed…when we got halfway up the steps we heard this howling, involuntary, inhuman sound,” Fred said. “We weren’t really certain what it was.”

The sounds were coming from Otto. Cindy was so horrified by the sounds that she and her daughter ran off the plane, not yet ready to face the reality of what had happened to their son and brother while in the custody of the brutal North Korean regime.

“Otto had a shaved head, he had a feeding tube coming out of his nose, he was staring blankly into space, jerking violently,” Fred said. “He was blind. He was deaf. As we looked at him and tried to comfort him it looked like someone had taken a pair of pliers and rearranged his bottom teeth.”

As Cindy recalls, she “got it together” enough to ride with Otto in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “I didn’t want him to be alone anymore,” she told Fox News. “He had been alone way too long.”

For the Warmbiers, there are very few answers about what happened to Otto while in North Korea. They will likely never know the truth, but they have their own truth they want to share with with the world: Kim Jong-un is a twisted, demented terrorist, and they want North Korea to be listed as a state sponsor of terrorism.

And Fred Warmbier makes a strong case: “We’re here to tell you: North Korea is not a victim. They’re terrorists. They kidnapped Otto. They tortured him. They intentionally hurt him.”