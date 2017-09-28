On this special episode of the Smart Girl Politics podcast, RedState write Teri Christoph talks with New York Times bestselling author Stephen Mansfield about his new book, “Choosing Donald Trump: God, Anger, Hope, and Why Christian Conservatives Supported Him.” How did Donald Trump become the voice of the Bible-believing heartland? What is Trump’s religious background? Do Christians still support him now that he’s in the White House? And, will we ever see an overtly Christian Commander-in-Chief?

