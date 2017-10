On this week’s Smart Girl Politics podcast, April and Teri tackle – ha, ha! – the issues of NFL players kneeling and why the Dallas Cowboys always suck. Also, missing Hef and the happy return of Steve Scalise. And why does Teri say “I don’t know” so much? (Spoiler alert: She’s not sure). BONUS content: Teri joins Ricochet podcast host Michael Graham to battle it out over why Christians supported Donald Trump.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter