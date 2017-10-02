The brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has spoken out about what might have led him to commit such a horrific act. Eric Paddock told The Daily Mail, “We have absolutely no idea. Our condolences go to the victims and all their families.”

Eric said that there was ‘absolutely no indication he could do something like this’ and said that Stephen had no political or religious affiliation. He said: ‘He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something’. Speaking from his home in Orlando, Florida, Eric said: ‘We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded.

Eric noted that he and his brother did not speak often, and that Stephen’s last address was in Mesquite, Nevada. Their mother, who is 90 years old, was “in shock” at the news and struggling to accept what her son had done.

‘He’s my brother, we don’t have a very close relationship but we talk occasionally. There’s no rhyme or reason here, it makes no sense’. He said: ‘She has nothing to do with this, at least from my perspective. ‘He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something, he was just a guy. ‘He has no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know. This wasn’t a terror attack’.

As the Paddock family comes to terms with the actions of their son and brother, Eric Paddock said they are concerned for their own safety, “Our family is OK, we’re sitting in here in our house hoping that everyone doesn’t attack us.”