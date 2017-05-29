Today, we honor the fallen, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Unless, of course, you’re Vox. No, they ran a piece entitled “The Marine Corps has a ‘toxic masculinity’ problem” instead.

The article is a piece about how feminist piece about how awful men are in the marines, highlights a couple of actual instances of problems and blows them out of proportion, and makes a couple of blanket statements. Is this really an appropriate way to celebrate the fallen? Of course not.

Twitter was quick to respond with mockery.
Trending

MSM Moves To Decriminalize Pedophilia

Robert Cross

 

 

 

And, maybe it’s just me, but isn’t the military supposed to be…toxic?

Tags: marines Memorial Day Military