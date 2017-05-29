Today, we honor the fallen, those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Unless, of course, you’re Vox. No, they ran a piece entitled “The Marine Corps has a ‘toxic masculinity’ problem” instead.

The article is a piece about how feminist piece about how awful men are in the marines, highlights a couple of actual instances of problems and blows them out of proportion, and makes a couple of blanket statements. Is this really an appropriate way to celebrate the fallen? Of course not.

Twitter was quick to respond with mockery.

Vox dot com has a toxic douchebag problem. https://t.co/4NOkkhK06e — Ben (@BenHowe) May 29, 2017

Vox has a toxic beta male problem. https://t.co/0XGu7pUDgz — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 29, 2017

Ridding the Marines of "toxic masculinity", Vox assembled a far more effective force.

They will lecture ISIS on intersectional feminism. pic.twitter.com/eTIftD0YMx — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) May 29, 2017

@voxdotcom Very inappropriate time to post on Memorial Day. I'd say Vox has a "toxic vitriol" problem. — bean (@sarahstanick) May 29, 2017

Thank you, @voxdotcom, for the creation of yet another hashtag that will be appropriated. #ToxicMasculinity is as delicious as #Deplorables https://t.co/H9zoPyu0eL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2017

And, maybe it’s just me, but isn’t the military supposed to be…toxic?