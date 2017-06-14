When the Democrat baseball team heard that the Republicans had taken fire at their practice this morning, they took a moment to stop and pray. For most, it was seen as a nice thing, a moment of much-needed bipartisanship, for people to come together and put people ahead of party.

Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York was there:



He later shared a photo of the prayer to his Facebook page.

Some of his constituents weren’t too happy that a moment was taken for prayer over politics.

When the picture was first tweeted, there was some of the same:

Could always do something more effective like introduce a bill banning guns — Phillip (@PhilMQuinn) June 14, 2017

How about doing something that actually works like fighting the #NRA stranglehold on Congress @RepKihuen #NRAmoneybuysvotes — ProfessorZ (@Kategardengate) June 14, 2017

Ok. I pray the @gop enacts more restrictive gun laws. Done. — goodearl (@goodearl) June 14, 2017

Praying won't fix any of this. We need gun & ammunition regulation — Amy Smith (@asmith702) June 14, 2017

Thank you to the Democrats who put aside partisanship today to pray for the Republicans who were injured or in danger this morning. If only everyone could have been so kind.