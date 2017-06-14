 

When the Democrat baseball team heard that the Republicans had taken fire at their practice this morning, they took a moment to stop and pray. For most, it was seen as a nice thing, a moment of much-needed bipartisanship, for people to come together and put people ahead of party.

Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York was there:

 

He later shared a photo of the prayer to his Facebook page.

Some of his constituents weren’t too happy that a moment was taken for prayer over politics.

prayer4

prayer3
prayer2

prayer1

 

When the picture was first tweeted, there was some of the same:

 

Thank you to the Democrats who put aside partisanship today to pray for the Republicans who were injured or in danger this morning. If only everyone could have been so kind.

