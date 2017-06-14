Rep. Mo Brooks was a hero during this morning’s attack on Republican members of Congress, using his belt as a tourniquet to slow the bleeding of Steve Scalise’s gunshot wound.

Montel Williams was impressed, but wants to make sure you know he still doesn’t like the guy.

No love for @RepMoBrooks politically, but today he acted heroically under the worst possible circumstances. 🙏🏾 for the victims — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) June 14, 2017

Twitter was fairly unimpressed with the classless inclusion of that caveat.

Montel…even you are better than this. I hope. — Betsy Rothstein (@betsyscribeindc) June 14, 2017

We are Americans and humans first. Compassion for our fellow humans shouldn't be bound by political boundaries. — Scott M. Gagnon (@ScottMGagnon) June 14, 2017

Glad you were able to distance yourself from his politics before praising him for being a hero. You planned that really well. — Mitch Weaver (@epslette) June 14, 2017

I would argue that since we are all Americans…this is a good time to show some love to all, regardless of political affiliation. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) June 14, 2017

He says it was necessary:

Yes. It's highly relevant when you have been an outspoken critic of someone to make the point that politics doesn't matter right now — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) June 14, 2017