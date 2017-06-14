Rep. Mo Brooks was a hero during this morning’s attack on Republican members of Congress, using his belt as a tourniquet to slow the bleeding of Steve Scalise’s gunshot wound.

Montel Williams was impressed, but wants to make sure you know he still doesn’t like the guy.

Twitter was fairly unimpressed with the classless inclusion of that caveat.
Trending

Senator King: The Nation Is Under Attack, Trump's Lack Of Concern Is "Troubling"

Susan Wright

 

 

He says it was necessary:

Tags: alexandria montel williams Republican shooting Twitter