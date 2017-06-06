People are pushing this as Sessions saying he may resign, but the ABC story says at one point, the attorney general offered to resign.

There have been multiple reports saying President Trump is still upset at Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from having anything to do with the investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election. Apparently, Sessions never consulted with Trump (not that he had to) on the decision and that’s been a source of tension.

Here is the story from ABC:

As the White House braces for former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday, sources tell ABC News the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has become so tense that Sessions at one point recently even suggested he could resign. The friction between the two men stems from the attorney general’s abrupt decision in March to recuse himself from anything related to the Russia investigation — a decision the president only learned about minutes before Sessions announced it publicly. Multiple sources say the recusal is one of the top disappointments of his presidency so far and one the president has remained fixated on. Trump’s anger over the recusal has not diminished with time. Two sources close to the president say he has lashed out repeatedly at the attorney general in private meetings, blaming the recusal for the expansion of the Russia investigation, now overseen by Special Counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

It’s best to retain some skepticism. After all, it was Reuters or the Associated Press that reported Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign over the firing of James Comey and it turned out to be untrue.

Asked by ABC News if the attorney general had threatened or offered to resign, Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores declined to comment.

Still, Sean Spicer’s hesitance to answer whether or not Trump had confidence in Sessions is not a good sign:

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked today if the president still has confidence in his attorney general. He could not say. “I have not had that discussion with him,” Spicer said.

I’m sure there will be more to come.