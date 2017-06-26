Donald Trump is all fired up over the Obama administration and their willingness to do nothing in the face of election meddling in the election. The irony is something to behold since Trump continued to deny the meddling up until the release of the DNI assessment.

Despite that, here he was this morning, still bitter:
Joe Cunningham

He manages to whitewash his denials and then erects the straw man that a collusion investigation involved him personally and not members of his campaign staff.

What’s really interesting is the Russia blather is unprovoked. Yet his defenders continue to blame the media for talking about it when he’s obsessed with it.

 

