Donald Trump is all fired up over the Obama administration and their willingness to do nothing in the face of election meddling in the election. The irony is something to behold since Trump continued to deny the meddling up until the release of the DNI assessment.

Despite that, here he was this morning, still bitter:

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

He manages to whitewash his denials and then erects the straw man that a collusion investigation involved him personally and not members of his campaign staff.

What’s really interesting is the Russia blather is unprovoked. Yet his defenders continue to blame the media for talking about it when he’s obsessed with it.